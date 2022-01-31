BlackRock Inc. Sells 899,686 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $177,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.66 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

