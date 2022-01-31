BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.11% of PGT Innovations worth $171,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

