BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 29,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.