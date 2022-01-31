BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.24

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.