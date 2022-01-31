BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.24

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

