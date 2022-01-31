BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 68.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,696 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 153,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,995. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

