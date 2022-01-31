BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

