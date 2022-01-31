BLink Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $6,126.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

