Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino Purchases 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,158. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.