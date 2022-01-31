Bluzelle Hits Market Cap of $42.03 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00114072 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,657,059 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

