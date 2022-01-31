BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Up 0.7%

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.02 and last traded at C$14.94. 2,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$502.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.99.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$213.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

