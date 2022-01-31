Boenning Scattergood Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

