Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Middlefield Banc Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.50 on Monday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

