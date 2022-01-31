BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $998,278.26 and approximately $213,626.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,289 coins and its circulating supply is 894,501 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

