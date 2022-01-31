Bonfida (FIDA) Market Capitalization Tops $113.85 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00006867 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $113.85 million and approximately $22.99 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.15 or 0.06804771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.19 or 0.99842835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using US dollars.

