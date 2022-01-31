BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,253.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $40,253.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

