Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boot Barn by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $5.12 on Monday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,716. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

