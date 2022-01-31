Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.93. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

BOOT opened at $85.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

