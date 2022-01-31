BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

