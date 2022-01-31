Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $62.41 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and $2.47 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00244327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

