Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOUYF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $$35.45 on Monday. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

