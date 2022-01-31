Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.95% of Boyd Gaming worth $67,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

BYD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,816. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

