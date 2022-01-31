BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 48,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,870,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.