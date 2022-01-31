Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,489. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.