Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

BHF opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

