Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $30.88. Brinker International shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 12,056 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.