Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 811,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,234,000 after purchasing an additional 657,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

