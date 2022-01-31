British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.
BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
NYSE BTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.