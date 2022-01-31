British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

