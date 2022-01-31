BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 120,000 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.89% of Construction Partners worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

