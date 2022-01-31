BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 33.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $253.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.80. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

