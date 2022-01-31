BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 31,138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.