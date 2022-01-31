BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 59,954 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,466 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 326,568 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 204.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $41.82 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.