BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,259 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

