BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of BRP worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $80.89 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

