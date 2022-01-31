BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

