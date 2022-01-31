BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.24% of MSA Safety worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE MSA opened at $134.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

