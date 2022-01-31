BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

