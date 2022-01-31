BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 203.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 470,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 315,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.