BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.45 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.67 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

