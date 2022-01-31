BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Ares Management worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,395 shares of company stock worth $21,399,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.