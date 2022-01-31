BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.86% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 311,947 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

