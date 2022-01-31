BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 51,499 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Brunswick worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

