BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.35% of LCI Industries worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after buying an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in LCI Industries by 37.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.43. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $113.48 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

