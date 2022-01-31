BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 694.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Shares of COF stock opened at $142.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

