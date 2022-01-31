BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.27% of Watts Water Technologies worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $153.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

