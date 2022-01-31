BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

