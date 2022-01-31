BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 361 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $393.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

