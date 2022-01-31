BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 820,977 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820,977 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $205,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.47 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

