BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 93,705 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,705 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4,666.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.