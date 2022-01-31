BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 999 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cable One by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,508.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,691.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,823.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

