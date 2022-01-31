Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

